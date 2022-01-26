Accountant arrested for issuing fake invoices of over Rs1,000 crore

The accused was produced before a court in Mumbai and has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. “It is suspected that he is a part of a bigger network which lures innocent people to obtain GST registrations and then steals their registration. This stolen identity is used for generation, availing and passing on of fake input tax credit, without actual supply or receipt of goods or services. All efforts are being made to identify and nab the kingpin and other members and beneficiaries of this network," the statement said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}