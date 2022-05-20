Hyderabad encounter: Prosecute cops who killed Disha rape accused, says SC panel

Hyderabad encounter: Prosecute cops who killed Disha rape accused, says SC panel2 min read . 03:38 PM IST
The panel recommended the trial of accused policemen for murder after pointing out glaring lapses in the investigation of the case
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The panel recommended the trial of accused policemen for murder after pointing out glaring lapses in the investigation of the case
A Supreme Court-appointed panel on Friday said that the four accused in the 2019 gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad were “deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause death" by policemen.
A Supreme Court-appointed panel on Friday said that the four accused in the 2019 gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad were “deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause death" by policemen.
The three-member panel, led by an ex-judge of the top court, also said that three of the four rape-accused were minors, although police had claimed the three were 20-year-olds.
The three-member panel, led by an ex-judge of the top court, also said that three of the four rape-accused were minors, although police had claimed the three were 20-year-olds.
In view of this, the panel recommended the trial of accused policemen for murder after pointing out glaring lapses in the investigation of the case.
In view of this, the panel recommended the trial of accused policemen for murder after pointing out glaring lapses in the investigation of the case.
"In our considered opinion, the accused were deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause their death and with the knowledge that the firing would invariably result in the death of the deceased suspect," the report said.
"In our considered opinion, the accused were deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause their death and with the knowledge that the firing would invariably result in the death of the deceased suspect," the report said.
"We are of the opinion that at the relevant time, Jolu Shiva, Jolu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu were minors," it added.
"We are of the opinion that at the relevant time, Jolu Shiva, Jolu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu were minors," it added.
The panel said that the policemen cannot take shelter under Section 76 of IPC and Exception 3 to Sec 300 IPC because their contention that they fired in good faith at deceased suspects has been disbelieved.
The panel said that the policemen cannot take shelter under Section 76 of IPC and Exception 3 to Sec 300 IPC because their contention that they fired in good faith at deceased suspects has been disbelieved.
“As regards the allegation that the deceased suspects fired at the police party even while running, the record shows contradictory statements by the witnesses," it said.
“As regards the allegation that the deceased suspects fired at the police party even while running, the record shows contradictory statements by the witnesses," it said.
The rape-accused – Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jolu Shiva, and Jollu Naveen – were arrested in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a veterinary lady doctor in November 2019.
The rape-accused – Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jolu Shiva, and Jollu Naveen – were arrested in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a veterinary lady doctor in November 2019.
They were accused of raping and smothering the woman to death and then loading her body into a truck and burning it under a bridge later that night.
They were accused of raping and smothering the woman to death and then loading her body into a truck and burning it under a bridge later that night.
Following this, they were shot dead on NH-44 near Hyderabad – the same highway – where the charred body of the woman was found.
Following this, they were shot dead on NH-44 near Hyderabad – the same highway – where the charred body of the woman was found.
Police had claimed that the accused had allegedly snatched guns and attacked the officers. In the ensuing gunfight, all the four accused were shot dead.
Police had claimed that the accused had allegedly snatched guns and attacked the officers. In the ensuing gunfight, all the four accused were shot dead.
However, the SC panel has refuted this claim.
However, the SC panel has refuted this claim.
“After considering the entire material on record, we conclude that the deceased have not committed any offence in connection with the incident on 06.12.2019, like snatching the weapons, attempt to escape from the custody, assaulting and firing at the police party," it said.
“After considering the entire material on record, we conclude that the deceased have not committed any offence in connection with the incident on 06.12.2019, like snatching the weapons, attempt to escape from the custody, assaulting and firing at the police party," it said.