‘Mai barbaad ho gaya...’: In post for wife after murder, accused Noida man claims he’s being branded as ‘killer’

Greater Noida man, Vipin Bhati, accused of setting his wife, Nikki, ablaze over a dowry demand of ₹36 lakh, had shared a social media post hours before being arrested on Saturday, claiming that he was being branded as “killer”.

Nikki married Vipin in 2016, and the couple has a son.

In the post, addressed to his wife Nikki, Vipin said, “Why didn’t you tell me what had happened? Why did you leave me? Why did you do this? The world is calling me a killer, Nikki.”

“Mere saath bahut galat ho raha hai tere jaane ke baad’ (I am being wronged since you left),” he added.

In another Instagram story, the couple is seen smiling in a video with their son sitting with them. “Mai barbaad ho gaya. I am left with nothing,” the video's caption says.

Check Vipin's Instagram posts here:

Vipin Bhati was shot in his leg by police while fleeing custody on Sunday.

A native of Sirsa village, Vipin was arrested on Saturday after a disturbing video surfaced on social media showing him and another woman assaulting his wife, Nikki, and dragging her by the hair.

Another clip showed Nikki, severely burnt, walking down a staircase before collapsing. She succumbed to burns while being taken to a hospital Thursday night.

Nikki's elder sister, Kanchan, who is married in the same family, recorded a video of the attack and accused Vipin and his family members of killing her sister for dowry.

“We were beaten and tortured for days. They were demanding ₹36 lakh. They hit her on the neck and head, threw acid, and set her on fire in front of her child,” Kanchan told reporters.

She said she, too, was assaulted when she tried to intervene.

Kanchan said that their in-laws wanted her sister to go away so that Vipin could be remarried. “They slapped me. I was injured and unconscious the entire day.”