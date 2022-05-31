Ace investor Vijay Kedia makes musical concepts on market volatility

In 2022, the global market had a tough start, with domestic equity indexes plunging from all-time highs, Vijay Kedia had written a song on how he dealt with the turbulence at that time. Using a proper trading plan and buying from the dip with penny stocks is what experts always recommend during market turbulence. The year 2022 has so far been quite bleak for domestic investors, as the benchmark indexes BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 have both plunged, causing investors to avoid penny stocks. As a result, Vijay Kedia has recorded a song about his experience by saying “Mere uncle ke driver se knowledge liya, Na padhai koi ki, nahi college kiya, Logo ki sun liya, penny stock chun liya, Paisa itna dubaya maza aa gaya."

