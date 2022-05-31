Ace investor Vijay Kedia makes musical concepts on market volatility

Vijay Kedia, an outstanding investor, has released his track 'Paisa itna kamaya, maza aa gaya', which is set to the tune of the popular Bollywood song 'Mere Rashk-e-Qamar.' Vijay Kedia, a wealthy investor, has detailed how he has been profiting through market turbulence, through a back-to-back track.
In a Twitter post, he sunged “Hua ghata to Meine, decide kiya, Sabse pahle trading ko, goodbye kiya, Penny stock hataya, mutual fund Mein lagaya, Paisa itna kamaya, maza aa gaya."
In 2022, the global market had a tough start, with domestic equity indexes plunging from all-time highs, Vijay Kedia had written a song on how he dealt with the turbulence at that time. Using a proper trading plan and buying from the dip with penny stocks is what experts always recommend during market turbulence. The year 2022 has so far been quite bleak for domestic investors, as the benchmark indexes BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 have both plunged, causing investors to avoid penny stocks. As a result, Vijay Kedia has recorded a song about his experience by saying “Mere uncle ke driver se knowledge liya, Na padhai koi ki, nahi college kiya, Logo ki sun liya, penny stock chun liya, Paisa itna dubaya maza aa gaya."
In September 2021, the Sensex hovered around 60,000 points and the Nifty stood around 17,800. The Sensex had surpassed the 60,000 mark, reaching a lifetime high of 60,333. Vijay Kedia has highlighted through a musical tone “What I told index in september 2021… "Aaye hue kitne new investor, kyun unka BP badha rahe ho. Kyun itni jaldi macha rahe ho, new high daily bana rahe ho." This is what stock market replied to me in sep 2021, "mein kya karu, mera hai ye nature, Tum apne hosh, kyun gawa rahe ho, Tum itni jaldi, macha rahe ho.... Tum high daily bana rahe ho."
