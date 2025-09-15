Acharya Devvrat takes oath as Maharashtra Governor | Watch

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on September 15 took oath as the the governor of Maharashtra after predecessor CP Radhakrishnan demitted office due to his election as the country's next Vice-President.

Notably, Devvrat was appointed to discharge functions of the governor of Maharashtra, in addition to his own duties, by President Droupadi Murmu last week to, as per a PTI report.

Murmu issued the appointment order, which the President's Secretariat shared, which stated, “Consequent upon demitting the office of Governor of Maharashtra by Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, due to his election as the Vice-President of India, the President of India has appointed Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Maharashtra, in addition to his own duties.”

Watch: Acharya Devvrat takes oath as Maharashtra Governor The oath was admininstered at the Darbar Hall in Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on September 15 by Bombay High Court Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar. Devvrat took the oath in Sanskrit.

Also present at the swearing-in ceremony were Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, other state ministers, top bureaucrats, and police officers.

Who is Acharya Devvrat? Acharya Devvrat, 66, has been the governor of Gujarat since 2019.

He is a postgraduate in Hindi and History, and holds a doctorate degree in Naturopathy and Yogic Science.

He and his wife Darshana Devi arrived in the city from Ahmedabad by Tejas Express and were welcomed by Fadnavis and Shinde at the Mumbai Central railway station on September 14.

Devvrat was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the Railway Police at the Mumbai Central station, and the Mumbai police gave him the same at Raj Bhavan.

CP Radhakrishnan assumed charge as the Rajya Sabha chairman Notably, on September 12, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan assumed charge as the Rajya Sabha chairman after taking oath as the VP, as per an ANI report.

President Droupadi Murmu administered his oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan; following which Radhakrishnan paid floral tribute at the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Subsequently, he visited Parliament House Complex and was welcomed by Union Ministers, the Deputy Chairman, Harivansh, and the Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha.