Achieved target of ethanol blending 5 months before deadline: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi cited measures taken by his government to protect the environment saying India is making many efforts for environmental conservation even while India's contributions to carbon emissions are negligible.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday claimed that India has achieved the target of 10% ethanol blending in petrol five months before the deadline. Speaking at the 'Save Soil Movement' program, which coincided with the World Environment Day, PM Narendra Modi cited measures taken by his government to protect nature saying India is making many efforts for environmental conservation even while India's contributions to carbon emissions are negligible.
PM Modi said the various campaigns launched by the Centre as part of India's multi-faceted efforts are contributing to the conservation of the environment.
"Many government schemes carry the message of environment conservation. Be it Swachh Bharat Mission, Namai Gange, or One Sun, One Grid. India's efforts are multi-faceted. Developed nations are responsible for the largest carbon emissions," the prime minister said.
The Prime Minister further laid emphasis on the importance of "Soil Health Cards" in changing the mindset of the farmers. He said that a huge campaign was launched to give soil health cards to the farmers in the country when they were not aware of soil health.
"In this year's Budget, we've announced natural farming along the Ganga river corridor will be promoted. In March, we have begun the rejuvenation project of 13 rivers. It will also help in increasing the forest cover by over 7,400 sq km," he added.
"The policies related to biodiversity and wildlife that India is following today have also led to a record increase in wildlife. Today, India has achieved 10 percent ethanol blending in petrol five months ahead of its target," he further said.
The movement was started by Sadhguru in March 2022, who embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey passing through 27 countries. June 5 marks the 75th day of the 100-day journey.
