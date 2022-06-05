Achieved target of ethanol blending 5 months before deadline: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday claimed that India has achieved the target of 10% ethanol blending in petrol five months before the deadline. Speaking at the 'Save Soil Movement' program, which coincided with the World Environment Day, PM Narendra Modi cited measures taken by his government to protect nature saying India is making many efforts for environmental conservation even while India's contributions to carbon emissions are negligible.

