Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday that India has achieved the target of 10 per cent ethanol blending in petrol five months before deadline. “This is a transformative and revolutionary development," said Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, news agency ANI tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made this announcement at a program on the "Save Soil Movement", which coincided with World Environment Day.

"India has achieved the target of 10 percent ethanol blending, five months ahead of schedule. In 2014, ethanol blending was at 1.5 percent," PM Modi said.

Explaining the benefits behind achieving this goal, PM Modi said "it has led to a reduction of 27 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions, saved foreign exchange worth ₹41,000 crore, and farmers of the country have earned ₹40,600 crores in the last eight years due to increase in ethanol blending".

He said that India is making many efforts for environmental conservation even while India's contributions in carbon emisisons is negligible.

The Prime Minister further informed that India has achieved the target of sourcing 40 percent of the country's installed power generation capacity from non-fossil-fuel, nine years ahead of schedule.

"Solar energy capacity has increased by 18 times and policies like Hydrogen Mission and Circular economy-related policies, scrappage policy is examples of our commitment to environmental protection," he said.

June 5: World Environment Day

June 5 marks the 75th day of the 100-day journey. World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5. It offers a global platform for inspiring positive change in the environment. It also pushes individuals to think about what they consume from the ecosystem and gives them a chance to build a greener future.

Various events and plantation drives have been arranged to celebrate World Environment Day. This year's theme 'Only One Earth' calls for a transformative change to policies and choices to enable cleaner, greener, and sustainable living in harmony with nature.