What is Achraf Hakimi-Hiba Abouk divorce case all about?

Achraf Hakimi is a Morrocon national and a famous Paris Saint-Germain defender. He is one of the most expensive players in Africa and is also regarded as the world's best right-backs, a report by Morroco World News has stated. His now former wife Hiba Abouk is a Spanish-Tunisian actress. Both met in 2018 when Hakimi was 19 and Abouk was 31. They got married in 2020 and have 2 kids Amin and Naim. After Abouk filed for divorce, the court said that all his properties including his cars, houses, jewellery or even clothes are not registered under his name. In a surprising move, the court has now ordered his wife Hiba Abouk to donate half of her estimated $3 million net worth to Hakimi, a report by Wealth has stated. As the PSG star has zero net worth legally, he might get somewhere around $1.5 million from his former wife. In 2022, the International Center for Sports Studies (CIES) featured him in the list of the 100 most expensive players in terms of his estimated transfer value. Since the case is out, people have been lauding Hakimi for this smart move while some have also called him a coward. Reports states that the divorce was filed after the footballer was accused of sexually abusing a young girl in Paris, while some state that the divorce was filed before the accusations. As per recent reports, Abouk is set to file a lawsuit against her ex-husband for fraud and mismanagement of their marital assets, La Vanguardia newspaper has reported.