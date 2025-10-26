Acid attack jolts Delhi as 20-year-old student sustains burn injuries; stalker, associates absconding

A 20-year-old woman became the victim of an acid attack after her stalker threw acid on her near her college in Delhi on Sunday, an official said.

Advertisement

The woman, a student of Laxmi Bai College in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, sustained burn injuries on her hands after a stalker and his associates threw acid on her.

According to police, the Delhi acid attack victim, a second-year student of a private institution, was walking towards her college for an extra class in the morning.

The main accused in the case has been identified as Jitender, who is absconding since the incident happened.

Also Read | Shocking acid attack in Telangana! Temple accountant suffers burn injuries

“She was intercepted by the accused and two of his associates on a motorcycle. The main accused has been identified as Jitender, a resident of Mukundpur, where the victim also resides. He was accompanied by Ishan and Arman,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said in a statement.

Advertisement

According to officials, the victim knew Jitender.

Acid Attack in Delhi: What happened? According to the statement of the woman, she was intercepted by the trio and Ishan handed over the bottle to Arman. He then threw acid on her.

Advertisement

“Ishan allegedly handed over a bottle to Arman, who threw acid on her. The victim tried to protect her face but sustained injuries on both hands. The accused persons fled from the spot,” Delhi police said.

Also Read | B'luru man fired for threatening acid attack on woman over her choice of clothes

A heated argument between the victim and the accused had also taken place.

“The victim further revealed that Jitender used to stalk her, and a heated argument had taken place between them about a month ago,” as per police.

"The trio fled the spot immediately after the attack. The woman was rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, from where the police were informed," the statement added.

According to preliminary investigation, Jitender had been staling the acid attack victim for several months. After the heated argument took place between them about a month ago, the harassment intensified, officials said.

Advertisement

The police's crime team and the FSL Team arrived at the spot after the attack.

The crime team and forensic experts inspected the spot, and collected evidence.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those related to acid attack, has been registered.

"Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused. CCTV footage from the area is being examined and local intelligence is being developed," the officer said.