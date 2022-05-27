Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ACME Group, NYK Line ink MoU for green ammonia shipping

ACME Group, NYK Line ink MoU for green ammonia shipping

Both the firms will together explore offering green ammonia to customers globally whereby ammonia would be supplied from ACME-developed projects and NYK will be the shipping partner
1 min read . 07:01 PM ISTLivemint

Sustainable energy company ACME Group on Friday said it has igned a MoU with Japan-based NYK Line for cooperation in green ammonia.

Both the firms will together explore offering green ammonia to customers globally whereby ammonia would be supplied from ACME-developed projects and NYK will be the shipping partner.

ACME has positioned itself among the leaders working on development of large-scale green ammonia projects. ACME has already commissioned a pilot project in Rajasthan and along with its JV partner Scatec developing a 1.2 MTPA Green Ammonia facility in Oman in phases.

NYK owns and operates a fleet of ships including container ships, bulk carrier, VLCC, LNG carriers. The company is engaged in green-related businesses including transportation of hydrogen and ammonia and development of ships, which will run on alternative fuel such as ammonia.

