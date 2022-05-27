ACME Group, NYK Line ink MoU for green ammonia shipping

ACME Group, NYK Line ink MoU for green ammonia shipping1 min read . 07:01 PM IST
Sustainable energy company ACME Group on Friday said it has igned a MoU with Japan-based NYK Line for cooperation in green ammonia.
Both the firms will together explore offering green ammonia to customers globally whereby ammonia would be supplied from ACME-developed projects and NYK will be the shipping partner.
ACME has positioned itself among the leaders working on development of large-scale green ammonia projects. ACME has already commissioned a pilot project in Rajasthan and along with its JV partner Scatec developing a 1.2 MTPA Green Ammonia facility in Oman in phases.
NYK owns and operates a fleet of ships including container ships, bulk carrier, VLCC, LNG carriers. The company is engaged in green-related businesses including transportation of hydrogen and ammonia and development of ships, which will run on alternative fuel such as ammonia.
