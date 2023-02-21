ACME, Japan’s IHI join hands to explore opportunities in green hydrogen
The two will jointly study and evaluate potential projects with respect to collaboration opportunities across the green hydrogen and ammonia value chain, including production, handling
New Delhi: Renewable energy firm, ACME Group, and Japan’s heavy-industry manufacturer, IHI Corporation, on Tuesday said they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly explore the potential business opportunities of green hydrogen.
