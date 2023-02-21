ACME, Japan’s IHI join hands to explore opportunities in green hydrogen

“ACME and IHI have a shared vision to develop innovative solutions to produce and supply clean energy to users around the world. With ACME’s extensive experience in developing renewable energy projects and solutions, IHI’s understanding of the green ammonia value chain, and both companies’ passion and willingness to proactively tackle societal challenges and be at the forefront of infrastructure development, we possess the capability to lead the transition to carbon-free ammonia usage across a wide variety of industries," said Jun Kobayashi, Executive Officer, IHI Corporation.