ACME Solar Holdings commissions 19.8 MW wind capacity in Gujarat

ACME Solar Holdings has commissioned 46.2 MW of its 50 MW wind project in Shapur, Gujarat, with 26.4 MW in May and 19.8 MW in the current phase. The company’s renewable capacity now totals 2,826.2 MW, with full project commissioning anticipated shortly.

PTI
Updated13 Jun 2025, 04:47 PM IST
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd (ACME Solar) on Friday said it has commissioned 19.8 MW of wind power capacity in Gujarat, taking its total operational renewable capacity to 2,826.2 MW.
In May, it commissioned 26.4 MW of wind capacity of a 50 MW project planned at Shapur in Gujarat, the company said in a statement.

The company, in the current phase, has commissioned an additional 19.8 MW, taking the total commissioned capacity of the wind project to 46.2 MW.

Following this, ACME Solar's operational renewable capacity has been enhanced to 2,826.2 MW.

The project is expected to be fully commissioned in the next few days.

