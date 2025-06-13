ACME Solar Holdings commissions 19.8 MW wind capacity in Gujarat

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) ACME Solar Holdings Ltd (ACME Solar) on Friday said it has commissioned 19.8 MW of wind power capacity in Gujarat, taking its total operational renewable capacity to 2,826.2 MW.

In May, it commissioned 26.4 MW of wind capacity of a 50 MW project planned at Shapur in Gujarat, the company said in a statement.

The company, in the current phase, has commissioned an additional 19.8 MW, taking the total commissioned capacity of the wind project to 46.2 MW.

Following this, ACME Solar's operational renewable capacity has been enhanced to 2,826.2 MW.