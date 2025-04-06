ACP Pradyuman ’dead’: Sony TV’s announcement leaves fans furious, ’If you have shame...’

ACP Pradyuman's real name is Shivaji Satnam, known for his role in CID. The Sony TV post has drawn flak from fans on social media platforms.

Written By Garvit Bhirani
Published6 Apr 2025, 12:17 PM IST
“In the loving memory of ACP Pradyuman… A loss that will never be forgotten,” SonyTV posted on X.
“In the loving memory of ACP Pradyuman… A loss that will never be forgotten,” SonyTV posted on X.

Sony TV on April 5, Saturday, made an eerie announcement regarding the death of prominent character, ACP Pradyuman, from CID, a drama show quite famous among all. “In the loving memory of ACP Pradyuman… A loss that will never be forgotten,” it posted on X. The image graphic stated, “End of an era. ACP Pradyuman (1998-2025).”

The character's real name is Shivaji Satnam, known for his role in the detective television series.

It has drawn flak from fans on social media platforms. Some called it “cringe”, while others asked the channel to “have some shame”. It has received hilarious reactions as well, including memes of ACP Pradyuman to criticise the way of announcement. One of the users said, “This ad is edging on the boundary of being retarded. Your marketing/ ad design team needs belt treatment.” Another commented, “Sab ko sansani chahiye product bechne ke liye.”

Fans react

“I thought about the actor, is the account admin mad? Add Disclaimer”, “Such a Low & Shameful way to promote one of best shows which has entertained most of Us for years...” were other comments made. A few even tagged Grok to know the context behind it.

Also Read | KBC 17 promo: Amitabh Bachchan to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, netizens react

Parth Samthaan in CID 2

Many would surely miss Shivaji's character ACP Pradyuman; however, actor Parth Samthaan, 34, will return to the show as it must go on. His character, Ayushmaan, is expected to bring a fresh energy to CID 2.

Also Read | ’Entertainment, Courage, Truth will be seen in film:’ Anupam Kher on his upcoming directorial Tanvi: The Great

In a conversation with Aajtak, he said, “Immediately, people are not going to follow my orders”, while teasing that his journey as ACP Ayushman will not be easy. He is known for Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan (2014) and Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2018).

Shivaji Satnam on his character ACP Pradyuman's death

“I have no clue about this. I have taken a break for sometime and the makers know what lies ahead in the show. I have learnt to take everything in my stride and if my track is over, I am okay with it. However, I have not been told whether my track is over or not! As of now I am not shooting for the show,” Bombay Times quoted Shivaji as saying.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsIndiaACP Pradyuman ’dead’: Sony TV’s announcement leaves fans furious, ’If you have shame...’
MoreLess
First Published:6 Apr 2025, 12:17 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.