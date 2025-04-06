ACP Pradyuman ’dead’: Sony TV’s announcement leaves fans furious, ’If you have shame...’

Sony TV on April 5, Saturday, made an eerie announcement regarding the death of prominent character, ACP Pradyuman, from CID, a drama show quite famous among all. “In the loving memory of ACP Pradyuman… A loss that will never be forgotten,” it posted on X. The image graphic stated, “End of an era. ACP Pradyuman (1998-2025).”

The character's real name is Shivaji Satnam, known for his role in the detective television series.

It has drawn flak from fans on social media platforms. Some called it “cringe”, while others asked the channel to “have some shame”. It has received hilarious reactions as well, including memes of ACP Pradyuman to criticise the way of announcement. One of the users said, “This ad is edging on the boundary of being retarded. Your marketing/ ad design team needs belt treatment.” Another commented, “Sab ko sansani chahiye product bechne ke liye.”

Fans react “I thought about the actor, is the account admin mad? Add Disclaimer”, “Such a Low & Shameful way to promote one of best shows which has entertained most of Us for years...” were other comments made. A few even tagged Grok to know the context behind it.

Parth Samthaan in CID 2 Many would surely miss Shivaji's character ACP Pradyuman; however, actor Parth Samthaan, 34, will return to the show as it must go on. His character, Ayushmaan, is expected to bring a fresh energy to CID 2.

In a conversation with Aajtak, he said, “Immediately, people are not going to follow my orders”, while teasing that his journey as ACP Ayushman will not be easy. He is known for Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan (2014) and Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2018).