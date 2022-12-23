‘Acquire overseas coal mines to cut imports’1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 10:05 PM IST
The parliamentary standing committee on coal, mines and steel, chaired by member of Lok Sabha, Rakesh Singh, has made the suggestions.
NEW DELHI : A parliamentary panel has recommended to the Union government and Coal India Ltd (CIL) to scout for coal mines abroad for potential acquisitions as the country looks to secure its energy needs amid global geopolitical tensions.