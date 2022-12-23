‘Acquire overseas coal mines to cut imports’

Noting that currently, the state-run coal miner is not pursuing acquisition of any coal block overseas, the committee, chaired by member of Lok Sabha, Rakesh Singh said: “CIL can still pursue overseas acquisition of coal blocks after detailed study and analysis of the blocks especially low ash coking coal which is not abundantly found in the country and import is the only option left. The committee is of the firm opinion that this will not only reduce import but also open new avenues of mining abroad."The committee asked the coal ministry to apprise it of developments with regard to CIL’s acquisition plans.

