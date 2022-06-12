Acquired land belongs to state once possession taken over, compensation paid: SC

The order came on a petition filed by a UP resident, who had challenged a notice by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, asking him to remove unauthorised encroachments over a piece of land
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A piece of land belongs to the state once it is acquired by the authorities, its possession taken over and payment of compensation completed under the Land Acquisition Act, the Supreme Court has said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A piece of land belongs to the state once it is acquired by the authorities, its possession taken over and payment of compensation completed under the Land Acquisition Act, the Supreme Court has said.
The order came on a petition filed by an Uttar Pradesh resident, who had challenged a notice dated 2 February by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, asking him to remove unauthorised encroachments over a piece of land situated under its notified area.
The order came on a petition filed by an Uttar Pradesh resident, who had challenged a notice dated 2 February by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, asking him to remove unauthorised encroachments over a piece of land situated under its notified area.
A vacation bench of justices MR Shah and Aniruddha Bose agreed with the view of the Allahabad High Court that any person retaining possession of the land after its possession is taken over and the payment of compensation is completed has to be treated as a trespasser.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A vacation bench of justices MR Shah and Aniruddha Bose agreed with the view of the Allahabad High Court that any person retaining possession of the land after its possession is taken over and the payment of compensation is completed has to be treated as a trespasser.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“In that view of the matter, the petitioner has no right to occupy and/or continue with the possession, as after the acquisition, the land absolutely vests with the state government. The high court has rightly refused to interfere and we are in complete agreement with the view taken by the high court," said the bench.
“In that view of the matter, the petitioner has no right to occupy and/or continue with the possession, as after the acquisition, the land absolutely vests with the state government. The high court has rightly refused to interfere and we are in complete agreement with the view taken by the high court," said the bench.
"Therefore, we see no reason to interfere with the impugned order in exercise of our powers under Article 136 of the Constitution of India. The Special Leave Petition is, accordingly, dismissed," it added.
"Therefore, we see no reason to interfere with the impugned order in exercise of our powers under Article 136 of the Constitution of India. The Special Leave Petition is, accordingly, dismissed," it added.
The high court had said after the acquisition of land and passing of award, the land vests with the state, free from all encumbrances.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The high court had said after the acquisition of land and passing of award, the land vests with the state, free from all encumbrances.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Uttar Pradesh government had contended that the possession of the land in question was taken in 1996 and even the entry of the revenue record was changed. However, the petitioner had encroached on the area again.
The Uttar Pradesh government had contended that the possession of the land in question was taken in 1996 and even the entry of the revenue record was changed. However, the petitioner had encroached on the area again.
“Any person retaining the possession thereafter has to be treated as a trespasser. When a large chunk of land is acquired, the state is not supposed to put some person or police force to retain the possession and start cultivating on the land till it is utilised. The government is also not supposed to start residing or physically occupying the same once the process of the acquisition is complete," the high court had said.
“Any person retaining the possession thereafter has to be treated as a trespasser. When a large chunk of land is acquired, the state is not supposed to put some person or police force to retain the possession and start cultivating on the land till it is utilised. The government is also not supposed to start residing or physically occupying the same once the process of the acquisition is complete," the high court had said.
"If, after the process of acquisition is complete and land vests in the State free from all encumbrances with possession, any person retaining the land or any re-entry made by any person is nothing else but trespass on the state land," it added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"If, after the process of acquisition is complete and land vests in the State free from all encumbrances with possession, any person retaining the land or any re-entry made by any person is nothing else but trespass on the state land," it added.