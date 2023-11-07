‘Acquiring grounded planes in India is a major struggle’
Acquiring grounded aircraft in India remains a significant challenge, according to executives of the Challenge Group, which recently received court approval to acquire three aircraft from grounded Jet Airways after a delay of over a year.
New Delhi: Acquiring grounded aircraft in India remains a significant challenge, said two senior executives of the Challenge Group, which recently got court approval to acquire three wide-body aircraft of grounded Jet Airways after a delay of more than a year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message