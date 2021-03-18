‘Acquisitions are vital to Tech Mahindra’s strategy’

Mergers and acquisitions are a vital part of our business strategy. Forming meaningful alliances help us in enhancing our service offerings, enabling us to emerge as a ‘partner of choice’. Earlier this week, we acquired a majority stake in Perigord Asset Holdings Ltd, a specialist in end-to-end packaging supply chain solutions to the life sciences industry. Other recent acquisitions include 100% equity in Momenton, a digital enterprise technology firm; and Tenzing Ltd, a technology consulting company to enable digital capabilities and modern cloud-based architecture for customers in the ANZ (Australia and New Zealand) region, specifically for financial services. These acquisitions are in line with our strategy to strengthen our digital capabilities and offer our clients end-to-end transformation services. This will significantly enhance our local presence in the markets and create significant synergies which can bring next-generation solutions to customers.