Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Bombay HC judgment acquitting Prof GN Saibaba and others in UAPA case over alleged Maoist links. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bench led by Justice BR Gavai said that acquitting Prof GN Saibaba in Maoist links case is prima facie ‘well reasoned’. “There cannot be urgency shown in hearing cases of acquittal being upheld twice," the top court added.

G N Saibaba, former Delhi University professor was released from the Nagpur Central Jail on Thursday, two days after the Bombay High Court acquitted him in an alleged Maoist links case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Saibaba was lodged in the jail here since 2017 after his conviction by a trial court in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. Before that, he was in prison from 2014 to 2016 and was subsequently granted bail.

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday set aside the life sentence of Saibaba in the alleged Maoist links case, noting that the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The HC overturned Saibaba's sentence, terming the sanction for prosecution granted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) as "null and void."

The Bombay Court said the sanction given under UAPA by the state authority was without application of mind. The court called the report “cryptic and a laconic half page communication" which was submitted by the independent authority recommending invocation of UAPA provisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After coming out of jail, GN Saibaba held a press conference in which he said that the case against him was “false and fabricated", and added that there was no evidence against him.

He claimed that the government that was in power at that time did not like the human rights movement and hence the case was filed against him.

"Whichever that the government of the day in the state, they did not like this (Human right Movement)," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking about his ordeal in prison, Saibaba said that he was unable to move from a wheelchair to the washroom. He alleged that he was deprived of proper and necessary medical treatment even though his body was decrepit due to diseases related to heart, liver and pancreas.

"I am still not able to register that I am free. I feel I am still lodged in the notorious jail cell. It was like an 'agni pariksha' for me. I had to go through a test by fire twice," he said.

Thanking his lawyers for fighting the case, he said one of them fought his case without any fees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also alleged that advocate Surendra Gadling was put in jail because he fought his case.

In March 2017, a sessions court in Gadchiroli convicted Saibaba and five others, including a journalist and a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student, for alleged Maoist links and for indulging in activities amounting to waging war against the country.

