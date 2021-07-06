Across Indian states, economic activity picked up in June

Although vehicle sales saw a sharp sequential rise in June, the figures were still 15% lower than the same period two years ago. Karnataka, with a 51% annualized drop, was the worst on this indicator, followed by Kerala (40%) and Tamil Nadu (39%). Uttar Pradesh was the only state to see an annualised growth, albeit by just 1.1%. Small- and medium-sized states had a better showing than large states. Power consumption was lower by an annualized 1.4% since June 2019, lower than the drop of 4.7% in May. Gujarat (-1.3%) saw the smallest decline in June, closely followed by Rajasthan (-1.4%).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}