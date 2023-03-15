‘ACs in the day to be operated at 26°C’: Andaman issues unique rules on power consumption2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 06:57 PM IST
All government buildings shall switch off their air conditioners, garden lighting from 5:30pm to 8:30pm. Optimal utilisation of lights in office premises be ensured: Read the directive
Andaman and Nicobar authorities have for the first time issued directives for the for the island Union territory on curbing electricity consumption, even as capital Port Blair and several other South Andaman cities plunge into darkness owing to severe ‘paucity’ of power.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×