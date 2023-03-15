“All government establishments functioning beyond 5pm, installed with DG sets shall be on captive generation (operate their DG sets) from 5:30pm to 8:30pm. All hoteliers and cine theatres shall be on captive generation during the same period. All industrial consumers like bakery, ice plant/cold storage, fabrication units etc, shall meet their power requirement through captive generation from 5:30pm to 8:30pm. In case of non-availability of standby DG sets, they will suspend work from during the said four hours. Consumers in all categories shall avoid usage of high power consuming gadgets like ACs, geysers, microwave etc, with optimum utilisation of lighting from 5:30 pm to 10 pm," read the order.