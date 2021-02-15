Act East Policy will make Assam more connected and energetic: Jaishankar

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar who is in Assam today attending various functions said: "Assam has long been the bridge between India and the world to our East."

He pointed out, the advent of colonialism and the subsequent emergence of nation-states had effectively disrupted the seamless connection between eastern India, Assam and the world to our East.

"But things are changing since 2014," he says.

Speaking about Act East Policy, he said, "It is an approach to create connectivity within Assam, to the NorthEast then to Myanmar and Bangladesh but eventually push by road, sea, air to Vietnam and Japan. It won't just be an economic activity but make Assam more connected, energetic, contributing and employed."

Before this, he had visited the Japan International Cooperation Agency funded Guwahati water supply project site along the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati. The EAM also reviewed its progress along with Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki.

In the morning, Jaishankar visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati and posted pictures from there tweeting: Began the day with the blessing of Maa Kamakhya at Nilachal hills, Guwahati.

State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present with him during the visit. Later in the day, the External Affairs Minister is set to attend various programmes in the state.

Last week, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah visited the state.

Prior to that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched several development projects in the state on February 7. During his visit, the prime minister inaugurated Asom Mela and laid foundation stones for medical colleges and hospitals in Biswanath and Charaideo.

"This will boost Assam's health infrastructure. In the last few years, the state has made rapid strides in healthcare. This has benefitted not only Assam but also the entire Northeast," the PM had said.

















