ACT Grants raises funds from Gates, Dell foundations to fight covid-19

MUMBAI: ACT Grants, a not-for-profit initiative started by venture capital (VC) firms and startup founders to fight covid-19, has received fresh funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates, Michael and Susan Dell, and Wadhwani foundations, a senior spokesperson at ACT said in an interview on Tuesday.

ACT offers grants, ranging between ₹1 lakh and ₹10 crore, to startups and initiatives that use technology to create large-scale impact in the detection, prevention and eradication of covid-19.

“The commitment from these three foundations is about 20% of the total corpus raised by ACT Grants," said Mohit Bhatnagar, the spokesperson for ACT Grants. He is also the managing director (MD) at Sequoia Capital India.

“The Gates and Dell foundations have been working for several years in India and have got deep connections with the state governments, especially in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. They are helping us increase the reach of our initiatives to the district and village levels," he said.

ACT Grants has so far raised about ₹103 crore from over 50 venture capital firms, startup founders, non-profit organisations and industry veterans.

According to Geeta Goel, country director at Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, the partnership with ACT Grants will enable teams to address local solutions to minimise risks created by the deadly coronavirus.

“We believe that a sustained and collaborative effort bringing together capital, innovation and technological solutions will be required to meet this challenge," said M. Hari Menon, director - India office at the Gates Foundation.

Among the top VC firms that have contributed to the initiative include Sequoia India, Accel Partners, Lightspeed Ventures, SAIF Partners, Matrix Partners, Nexus Venture Partners, Kalaari Capital, Chiratae Ventures, and Omidyar Network.

Mukesh Bansal, co-founder of Cure.fit, and Abhiraj Bhal, co- founder of Urban Co also contributed. The grant focuses on six areas, which include prevention, testing, disease management at home, providing personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers, ICU (intensive care unit) augmentation and mental health.

As of 1 April, ACT deployed ₹29 crore to 37 startups and projects, including StepOne, a telemedicine covid-19 helpline, Clovia, Kharkhana.io and Zetwerks, which have been making quality protective equipment and masks.

