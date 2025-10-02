Acting Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to visit India next week for first time

Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will reportedly travel to India next week after the UN Security Council’s Taliban Sanctions Committee approved an exemption to the travel ban imposed on the Taliban leader.

It would be the first ministerial visit from Kabul to India after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, news agency PTI reported.

A planned visit to India by Muttaqi last month was called off after he could not get a waiver for the trip.

Muttaqi, “considered to be a prominent member of the Taliban”, had also served as a Taliban representative in United Nations-led talks during the Taliban regime, the UN said.

The Committee comprises all 15 members of the UN Security Council and makes its decision by consensus.

Travel ban on Afghanistan's minister UN Security Council had listed Muttaqi on January 25, 2001. He was subject to a travel ban, assets freeze and arms embargo.

The Security Council Committee, established pursuant to resolution 1988 (2011), on September 30, 2025, “approved an exemption to the travel ban for Amir Khan Muttaqi to visit New Delhi, India, from October 9 to 16, 2025,” according to information on the Sanctions Committee’s website.

The 1988 Taliban Sanctions Committee is currently chaired by Pakistan. The two Vice-Chairs for 2025 are Guyana and Russia.

In May this year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said he had a “good conversation” with Muttaqi and “deeply appreciated his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.”

Jaishankar had “welcomed his firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports. Underlined our traditional friendship with the Afghan people and continuing support for their development needs. Discussed ways and means of taking cooperation forward.”

India has not yet recognised the Taliban set up and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul.