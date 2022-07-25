Acting on PM's advice? Watch Tejashwi Yadav pulling jeep in this 35-second video

The RJD leader's office on Monday tweeted a video where he can be seen pulling a jeep with his bare hands
This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged Yadav to loose weight
Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to lose weight, his office on Monday tweeted a video where the leader can be seen engaged in an intense workout. It also posted a short poem in Hindi along with the video.
In the 35 seconds long video, the RJD leader can be seen pulling a jeep with his bare hands. The RJD leader also pushed the vehicle back to the parking spot.
Watch the video here:
According to multiple reports, PM Modi had told Yadav, “Wazan Kam Karo (lose weight)" when both leaders had met during the inauguration of the Bihar Bhavan Memorial Column in the state assembly earlier this month.
Before joining politics, Yadav was a cricketer and had played in the Ranji Trophy as part of the Jharkhand team. He had also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2008-12 as a player for the Delhi Daredevils but remained on the reserve bench.
Earlier, on 16 July, Yadav had shared a video of him playing cricket on a Sunday afternoon.
While sharing the video, he said, life or game, one should always play to win.