Home / News / India /  Action taken against 2,724 corrupt officials: Jitendra Singh

Action taken against 2,724 corrupt officials: Jitendra Singh

1 min read . 04:58 PM ISTSwati Luthra
Corruption in India is an issue which affects economy of central, state and local government agencies in many ways. (iStockphoto)

As per the information provided by the Central Vigilance Commission, final decision was taken by the respective competent authority in 2,724 cases

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that action is taken against 2,724 corrupt officials including 248 cases of prosecution sanction in 2021.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the minister said that as per the information provided by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), final decision was taken by the respective competent authority in 2,724 cases. “Out of these, 55 cases of deviation from the commission’s advice were noted."

Singh added that the ministry/department where the respective competent authority, including those in the organizations under them, took the final decision in the aforementioned 55 cases are - Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Textile, Ministry of Coal, Department of Fertilizers, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Power, Department of Commerce, Department of Youth Affairs, Department of Higher Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs.

Corruption in India is an issue which affects economy of central, state and local government agencies in many ways. It is blamed for stunting the Indian economy.

The causes of corruption include excessive regulations, complicated tax and licensing systems, numerous government departments with opaque bureaucracy and discretionary powers, monopoly of government-controlled institutions on certain goods and services delivery, and the lack of transparent laws and processes.

