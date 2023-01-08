‘Action will be taken after…’: Jyotiraditya Scindia on Air India urinating case

‘Action will be taken after…’: Jyotiraditya Scindia on Air India urinating case2 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Air India urinating incident: Delhi Police on Saturday arrested the 34-year-old accused, Shankar Mishra from Bengaluru.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has assured speedy action in the case where a man allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on a New York-Mumbai flight last November, according to the news agency PTI.
Speaking to media persons here, Scindia said, “Further action will be taken speedily after the completion of the ongoing proceedings."
Delhi Police on Saturday arrested the 34-year-old accused, Shankar Mishra from Bengaluru after he was traced to that city through technical surveillance. Mishra, who was working with the US multinational firm Wells Fargo in India, was sacked on Friday.
A Delhi court on Saturday sent Mishra to judicial remand for 14 days while rejecting a plea by police for his custody. Police had registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India.
The airline's CEO on Saturday issued an apology over handling of the incident and said four cabin crew and a pilot have been de-rostered and the policy of serving alcohol on flights is being reviewed.
Besides, Air India CEO and managing director Campbell Wilson listed steps taken by the management over the November 26 incident.
He listed out a few initiatives that can strengthen the security of air travellers. The steps include commencing a comprehensive education program to strengthen crews’ awareness of and compliance with policies on the handling of incidents and unruly passengers and to better equip crew to empathetically assist those affected.
Further, he said that the airline will review its policy on the service of alcohol on the flight. Air India will also improve the ‘robustness of its incident reporting process, he added.
The airline CEO said they will be providing iPads to pilots and senior cabin crew members which will help them to report incidents swiftly.
(With inputs from agencies)
