Action will be taken once Choksi is arrested: Govt sources

Choksi is currently facing legal proceedings in both Antigua and Dominica.
The cancellation of the Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Mehul Choksi will not affect the case and which is already in the advanced stage and the action will be taken once Choksi is arrested, informed news agency ANI citing government sources.
As per the sources, “The cancellation of Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Mehul Choksi will not affect the case which is already in the advanced stage. There is a treaty in place. The moment Choksi will be arrested, the due procedure will be followed and action will be taken appropriately."
Earlier, Interpol had removed the RCN against Choksi. RCN is issued by Interpol to seek the location and arrest of fugitives for extradition or similar legal actions. These notices are circulated to law enforcement agencies in all member countries, making them a tool for international law enforcement cooperation.
When a person is wanted under an RCN, their information is entered into Interpol's database and made available to law enforcement officials around the world. This can help to ensure that fugitives are brought to justice, no matter where they may be hiding.
As per media reports, the 63-year-old fugitive is a suspect in a major fraud case involving the Punjab National Bank in India, with the alleged amount of fraud being ₹13,500 crore. He is currently wanted by Indian judicial authorities in connection with several charges, including criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and dishonesty, corruption, and money laundering.
Choksi was charged with illegal entry by the police and was facing legal action in Dominica. However, the prosecution of Dominica later decided to withdraw the legal proceedings against him.
According to lawyer Raleigh, the fugitive was taken from Antigua to Dominica against his will by Indian agencies in June 2021.
Mehul Choksi was granted interim bail on medical grounds by the Dominica High Court, Vijay Aggarwal, Choksi's lawyer, had stated that all pending legal proceedings related to his illegal entry into Dominica would be put on hold until he was fit to return to the country.
Choksi is currently facing legal proceedings in both Antigua and Dominica.
In December last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in India registered a fresh case of loan fraud against Mehul Choksi. According to reports, Choksi has been accused of defrauding and diverting loan funds worth over ₹6,700 crore.
(With inputs from ANI)
