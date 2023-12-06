Activation of Almora fault led to increase in earthquakes in 2023: Govt informs Lok Sabha
Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju Wednesday informed Lok Sabha that the activation of the Almora fault in western Nepal is the reason behind the significant increase in earthquakes in 2023. There have been 97 earthquakes in 2023 of magnitude 3.0 to 3,9 compared to 41 in 2022, reported PTI