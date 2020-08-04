Active cases of covid-19 in Delhi below 10,000 for the first time since May

New Delhi: The total number of active cases in Delhi went below 10,000 cases for the first time since May. Delhi has a total of 9897 cases with 674 new cases being recorded on Tuesday. 972 people recovered from the virus while 12 people lost their lives to the disease.

New Delhi: The total number of active cases in Delhi went below 10,000 cases for the first time since May. Delhi has a total of 9897 cases with 674 new cases being recorded on Tuesday. 972 people recovered from the virus while 12 people lost their lives to the disease.

Delhi has seen a sharp decline in their total cases in the past three weeks. According to government estimates in June, Delhi was predicted to have over 5 lakh cases by July end.

Delhi has seen a sharp decline in their total cases in the past three weeks. According to government estimates in June, Delhi was predicted to have over 5 lakh cases by July end. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and union home ministry led by Amit Shah worked on increasing the availability of beds, increasing containment zones and increased testing. Delhi, which had one of the highest cases in the country, has now reached the 14 position among states.

According to official figures, of the active cases over 5400 patients are recovering in home quarantine. Delhi has recorded 4033 deaths due to the virus. Tuesday is the second occasion in the last month when the daily tally has been below 1000 cases. A total of 10.83 lakh tests have been conducted since the crisis began.

“Happy that our Delhi Model is being recognized across the globe. I want to thank South Korean Ambassador H.E. Shin Bong-kil for his encouraging words. All nations coming together to defeat Covid is the need of the hour," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.