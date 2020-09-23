Active coronavirus cases in India drop as recoveries outnumber daily infections

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 56 lakh with 83,347 infections being reported in a day, while over 45 lakh people have recovered from the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. India cured 89,746 patients in last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 56 lakh with 83,347 infections being reported in a day, while over 45 lakh people have recovered from the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. India cured 89,746 patients in last 24 hours.

The national recovery rate stands at 81.25 per cent.

The national recovery rate stands at 81.25 per cent.

The coronavirus caseload surged to 56,46,010, while the death toll climbed to 90,020 with 1,085 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total recoveries surged to 45,87,613 in the country so far.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has dropped to 1.59 per cent.

There are 9,68,377 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 17.15 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 6,62,79,462 samples have been tested up to September 22 with 9,53,683 samples being tested on Tuesday.

