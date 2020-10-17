Active coronavirus cases in India drop below 8 lakh mark, total tally at 7.4 mn

Coronavirus cases in recorded an increase of 62,212 fresh cases as active cases dropped below the 8 lakh mark for the first time in 1.5 months, Union Health Ministry on Saturday announced.

India recovered 70,816 coronavirus patients in last 24 hours. India recorded recorded 837 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India's total covid case tally stands at 74,32,681 including 7,95,087 active cases, 65,24,596 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,12,998 deaths, informed Union Health Ministry.

"India scales an unprecedented peak. ACTIVE CASES drop below the 8L mark for the first time in 1.5 months," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said in a tweet.

ACTIVE CASES drop below the 8L mark for the first time in 1.5 months.





"This significant achievement is the outcome of Centre-led targeted strategies leading to high number of RECOVERIES and steadily falling number of FATALITIES," it said in another tweet.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5 . It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 9,32,54,017 samples have been tested up to October 16 with 9,99,090 samples being tested on Friday.

The 837 new fatalities include 306 from Maharashtra, 73 from Karnataka, 61 from West Bengal, 57 from Tamil Nadu, 46 from Uttar Pradesh and 40 from Chhattisgarh.

Total 1,12,998 deaths reported so far in the country includes 41,502 from Maharashtra, followed by 10,529 from Tamil Nadu, 10,356 from Karnataka, 6,589 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,382 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,946 from Delhi, 5,931 from West Bengal, 3,980 from Punjab and 3,617 from Gujarat.

