Active coronavirus cases in India drop to 3.63 lakh, lowest after 146 days

The country's active Covid-19 caseload has significantly dropped to 3.63 lakh, the lowest after 146 days, which is 3.71% of the total number of cases, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Friday.

Earlier on 18 July, India had 3,58,692 active coronavirus cases, after which the infections started increasing drastically.

There has been a trend of sustained decrease in the number of active Covid-19 cases. In a span of 24 hours, 37,528 people recovered against 29,398 new cases, leading to a net decline of 8,544 cases from the total active caseload.

The total recovered cases are nearing 93 lakh. It was 92,90,834 on Friday. The gap between recovered cases and active cases, which is steadily increasing, crossed 89 lakh today and stands at 89,27,085.

The recovery rate was 94.84% today, according to the ministry.

79.90% of new recovered cases concentrated in 10 states/UTs

Meanwhile, 79.90% of the new recovered cases are concentrated in 10 states/Union Territories (UTs).

Karnataka has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries at 5,076, while 5,068 people recovered in Maharashtra, followed by 4,847 in Kerala.

Also, 72.39% of the new cases are concentrated in 10 states/UTs.

Kerala reported the highest number of new cases at 4,470 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra, which recorded 3,824 new infections.

As many as 414 case fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours with 10 states/UTs accounting for 79.95% of the new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 70, followed by Delhi and West Bengal with 61 and 49 deaths, respectively.

