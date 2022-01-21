Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Active Covid-19 cases decline in West Bengal as state logs 9,154 cases in 24 hrs

Active Covid-19 cases decline in West Bengal as state logs 9,154 cases in 24 hrs

A health worker collects swab sample for RT- PCR Covid-19 test amid the spread of Coronavirus pandemic at Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal (Photo by Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)
1 min read . 09:09 PM IST Livemint

  • The state also registered 19,112 recoveries and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours

KOLKATA : West Bengal in the last 24 hours has reported 9,154 new Covid-19 cases and with that, the active tally stands at 1,34,816.

The state on Wednesday had registered 11,447 new Covid cases.

According to the official bulletin 19,112 people had recovered from the novel coronavirus infection and were discharged from hospitals in the past twenty four hours taking to total discharge to 17,93,993. The state's discharge rate also stands at 92.04%.

35 people died from the novel coronavirus as recorded on Friday in the last twenty four hours. Total Covid related deaths in the state stands at 20,265. 

The positivity rate in West Bengal for coronavirus cases is now 12.58%. 

There are 1,31,568 people under home isolation in the state and 3,045 patients are admitted in hospitals due to Covid-19.

The West Bengal government had extended the Covid curbs till 31 January in view of rising cases. The state had however, sllowed some relaxations as to the number of attendees in a wedding ceremony, gyms and salons. 

