Kerala's total number of covid-19 cases dipped below 100 on Saturday, for the first time after it became a hotbed of the pandemic and started slowing the spread. The daily cases had climbed above a hundred cases on 25 March.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the active number of infections came down to 96 on Saturday, from 102 a day ago. That brings the total number of infections recorded in the state to 499 recorded cases.

But a few distress signs remain. The state has reported two new positive cases in Kannur and Wayanad districts on Saturday but Wayanad was a green zone for more than a month now. Eight recoveries were also reported on Saturday.

The state has advanced some emergency measures as the center has extended lockdown from 3 May to 17 May, like deeming Sundays as public holidays.

"Sundays should be seen as holidays. All offices, shops should be closed. Vehicles should keep away from the roads. Since it is announced only today, tomorrow (a Sunday), there will be some relaxations," he said.

All liquor outlets and bars in the state will also remain closed during the extended lockdown, said Vijayan. All public transport will remain shut, private cars cannot carry more than two people apart from the driver, and in bikes, pillion riding is discouraged except for emergency travel, he added. The ban on mass gatherings, cinema halls, places of worship that already exist, will continue, he said.

Kerala has 80 containment hotspots. In two red districts, which have the most infections, Kannur and Kottayam, will be in total lockdown until 17 May, said Vijayan. Three districts are in the green zone, which has not reported any recent infections— Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Thrissur, will be given relaxations according to the central norms, he said. All of the rest of the total 14 districts are in the orange zones, where the infections keep fluctuating.

The state has 21,984 people in observation as of Saturday, and 410 of them are hospitalised. The state has sent 31,183 samples for testing so far, and 30,358 returned as negative. Apart from these, 2093 samples were sent for priority testing, and 1234 returned as negative. The rest of the results are awaited, said the CM.

Share Via