Active Covid-19 cases dip in India; 1,685 new infections in last 24 hours

NEW DELHI :
India's Covid-19 cases are maintaining their declining trend. Data from the Union ministry of health & family welfare showed 21,530 active Covid cases on Friday, down from 22,427 on Thursday.
NEW DELHI :
India's Covid-19 cases are maintaining their declining trend. Data from the Union ministry of health & family welfare showed 21,530 active Covid cases on Friday, down from 22,427 on Thursday.
Similarly, new cases are also coming down with around 1,685 new cases registered in the last 24 hours, compared with 1,938 new cases that were reported a day before, the health ministry stated on Friday.
Similarly, new cases are also coming down with around 1,685 new cases registered in the last 24 hours, compared with 1,938 new cases that were reported a day before, the health ministry stated on Friday.
According to the Central government, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75%, registering total recoveries at 4.2 crore cases since the onset of the pandemic.
According to the Central government, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75%, registering total recoveries at 4.2 crore cases since the onset of the pandemic.
In the last 24 hours, more than 2,499 patients have recovered from the infection. According to the World Health Organisation, India has reported 4.3 crore Covid cases and 516,672 deaths so far. India conducted 691,425 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours, while the total tally of Covid tests rose up to 78.56 crore tests so far.
In the last 24 hours, more than 2,499 patients have recovered from the infection. According to the World Health Organisation, India has reported 4.3 crore Covid cases and 516,672 deaths so far. India conducted 691,425 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours, while the total tally of Covid tests rose up to 78.56 crore tests so far.
So far, the country has 3,337 dedicated laboratories to conduct Covid tests. There are 1,430 labs in the government sector and 1,907 private labs.
So far, the country has 3,337 dedicated laboratories to conduct Covid tests. There are 1,430 labs in the government sector and 1,907 private labs.
The government is witnessing a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too. While the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.33%, the daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.24%.
The government is witnessing a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too. While the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.33%, the daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.24%.
Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 182.55 crore out of which 2.2 crore precaution or booster doses were administered to eligible beneficiaries. The recently launched Covid-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years has recorded nine million adolescents who have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.
Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 182.55 crore out of which 2.2 crore precaution or booster doses were administered to eligible beneficiaries. The recently launched Covid-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years has recorded nine million adolescents who have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.
In view of a smaller number of cases in India, the Central government has directed the States/union territories to continue with the strategy of ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate' and implementation of Covid appropriate behavior. States have to ensure adequate testing as per the testing guidelines.
In view of a smaller number of cases in India, the Central government has directed the States/union territories to continue with the strategy of ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate' and implementation of Covid appropriate behavior. States have to ensure adequate testing as per the testing guidelines.