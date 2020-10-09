Active covid-19 cases fall below 9 lakh for first time in a month in India

New Delhi: The total tally of covid-19 cases neared 7 million on Friday and the toll touched 1,07015.

For the first time after a month, active covid-19 cases fell below the 9 lakh mark in India with 8.93 lakh active cases on Friday, the union health ministry said adding that India had 8.97 lakh cases on 9th September.

Presently the active cases stand at 8,93,592 and comprise merely 12.94% of the total positive cases of the country demonstrating a steady falling percentage of the total cases, the union health ministry said.

At least 70,496 new confirmed cases were recorded in last 24 hours. Over 78% of the new cases are from reported 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra continues to be the State reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 13,000 cases followed by Karnataka with more than 10,000 cases, the government said.

At least 964 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 82% are concentrated in ten States/UT, the government said in a statement. More than 37% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (358 deaths), the government said.

The recovery rate among covid-19 patients is increasing in India which is a positive factor for the country. The total recovered cases stand at 59,06,069. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases has crossed 50 lakh (50,12,477).

With increasing number of recoveries, this gap is continuously widening, the government said. Higher number of recoveries has aided the national Recovery Rate to further improve to 85.52%. 78,365 have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases stand at 70,496.

New Recoveries in India have exceeded the New Cases for three continuous weeks. The new cases during these three weeks have displayed a steady trend of decline, the government said.

“This is the result of collaborative action by States/UTs under the Centre's strategy of comprehensive testing, tracking, quick hospitalization and adherence to the Standard Treatment Protocol which has ensured a standardised quality of medical care across the public and private hospitals and for the home isolation cases," the government said in a statement.

The union health ministry on Thursday also issued standard operating procedures (SOP) on preventive measures to be followed in Entertainment Parks and similar places to contain spread of covid-19 after the ministry of home affairs issued guidelines for unlock 5 allowing these facilities.

Entertainment Parks and similar places are frequented by a large number of people for leisure and entertainment, the government said noting that the crowd density does not remain the same throughout and usually peaks on weekends and holidays. Planning should specifically factor-in requirement for these peak days.

According to the guidelines, the provision for online tickets must be encouraged.

“The tickets sold shall be commensurate with the floor area per person that is required for fulfilling the physical distancing norms. Accordingly, entry to the Entertainment Park shall be regulated.

Entry of visitors with tickets to be monitored to ensure that the number of visitors inside the Entertainment Park at any given time doesn’t exceed the permissible limit," the guidelines said.

