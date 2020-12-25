India on Friday recorded 23,067 new cases of Covid-19 and 336 deaths in a span of 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. With the 23,067 fresh infections, the country's overall tally has now climbed to 1,01,46,845.

The number of people who have recuperated from coronavirus touched 97,17,834 with 24,661 new discharges in the last 24 hours, while the country's death toll is now at 1,47,092.

Now, there are 2,81,919 active coronavirus cases in the country.

India's coronavirus tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September, and 50 lakh on 16 September.

The tally went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November, and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 16,63,05,762 samples have been tested up to 24 December with 9,97,396 samples being tested on Thursday.

The country on Thursday reported 24,712 new cases of Covid-19 and 312 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the new Covid-19 variant that's been spreading in the United Kingdom appears to be more contagious and will likely lead to higher levels of hospitalisations and deaths next year, a new study showed.

