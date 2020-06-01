Active Covid-19 cases in Karnataka cross 2000-mark as 187 more test positive

BENGALURU : Karnataka reported on Monday that 187 more people have tested positive for covid-19, that takes the total number of active cases to 2026 in the state.

A 90-year old male patient from Bengaluru died late on Sunday, that takes the total number of covid-19 related fatalities to 54 in the state.

Karnataka has witnessed a sharp spike in persons testing positive ahead of its plans to relax more lockdown restrictions and allow more businesses and activities to resume in the state.

Reopening of inter-state borders has become a pain point for Karnataka since over half of all cases so far is traced back to persons who came from other states, especially Maharashtra which is one of the worst hit covid-19 regions in the country.

Out of the 187 cases on Monday, 114 were people who returned from Maharashtra, according to information from the daily health bulletin of the state health department.

Persons who returned from Maharashtra account for nearly 2000 out of the total 3408 cases recorded in the state, according to government data.

Out of the 187 cases on Monday, 73 were in Udupi, 28 in Bengaluru, 24 in Kalaburagi, 16 in Hassan and 15 in Mandya.

Cases were also recorded in Ramanagara, Haveri, Kolar, Dharwad, Shivamogga, Ballari, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Dakshina Kannada and Chikkaballapura.

The rise in the number of cases from Bengaluru, the state's growth engine, has increased the total number of containment zones. From 20 containment zones on 22 May, the city now has 36 active containment zones due to the rise in cases.

