At least 426 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Tamil Nadu, according to health department. With this, the active coronavirus cases in the state rose to 3,997. One death reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 12,502. As many as 473 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu over the last few weeks has been witnessing a decline in new infections with the numbers hovering at around 500 every day while active cases remained at about 4,000.

Chennai accounted for the maximum infections with 167 among the districts, taking the total to 2,35,888 till date.

The metropolis also accounted for a little over one- third of the COVID-19 fatalities at 4,156.

The only fatality reported on Tuesday was that of a 74 year old woman from the city who was ailing with pre-existing comorbidity or chronic illness.

A total of 50,209 samples were tested on Tuesday, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 1,75,79,872.

As many as 24 districts have reported fresh infections in single digits while Thirupathur recorded 'zero' fresh cases.

Active cases in Thirupathur stood at seven as on date.

Among the new infections reported include an individual who returned from neighbouring Kerala, the bulletin said.

