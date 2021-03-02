Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu drop below 4,000
A total of 50,209 samples were tested on Tuesday, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 1,75,79,872

Active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu drop below 4,000

1 min read . 09:34 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

  • Tamil Nadu over the last few weeks has been witnessing a decline in new infections with the numbers hovering at around 500 every day

At least 426 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Tamil Nadu, according to health department. With this, the active coronavirus cases in the state rose to 3,997. One death reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 12,502. As many as 473 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

At least 426 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Tamil Nadu, according to health department. With this, the active coronavirus cases in the state rose to 3,997. One death reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 12,502. As many as 473 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu over the last few weeks has been witnessing a decline in new infections with the numbers hovering at around 500 every day while active cases remained at about 4,000.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Kerala records 2,938 new Covid-19 cases, 16 deaths; tally past 10.65 lakh

1 min read . 09:20 PM IST

Maharashtra: Night curfew imposed in Latur amid rising Covid-19 cases

1 min read . 08:49 PM IST

Covid-19: 7,863 new cases in Maharashtra, 54 deaths

1 min read . 08:46 PM IST

Pvt hospitals not empaneled under any govt scheme can act as vaccination centre

4 min read . 08:46 PM IST

Tamil Nadu over the last few weeks has been witnessing a decline in new infections with the numbers hovering at around 500 every day while active cases remained at about 4,000.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Kerala records 2,938 new Covid-19 cases, 16 deaths; tally past 10.65 lakh

1 min read . 09:20 PM IST

Maharashtra: Night curfew imposed in Latur amid rising Covid-19 cases

1 min read . 08:49 PM IST

Covid-19: 7,863 new cases in Maharashtra, 54 deaths

1 min read . 08:46 PM IST

Pvt hospitals not empaneled under any govt scheme can act as vaccination centre

4 min read . 08:46 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Chennai accounted for the maximum infections with 167 among the districts, taking the total to 2,35,888 till date.

The metropolis also accounted for a little over one- third of the COVID-19 fatalities at 4,156.

The only fatality reported on Tuesday was that of a 74 year old woman from the city who was ailing with pre-existing comorbidity or chronic illness.

A total of 50,209 samples were tested on Tuesday, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 1,75,79,872.

As many as 24 districts have reported fresh infections in single digits while Thirupathur recorded 'zero' fresh cases.

Active cases in Thirupathur stood at seven as on date.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Among the new infections reported include an individual who returned from neighbouring Kerala, the bulletin said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.