The active number of covid-19 cases in India breached 10 lakh mark on Wednesday as the country already crossed the grim milestone of 5 million midnight. According to union health ministry, 90,123 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the country. With more than 20,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra is leading the tally, the government said. This is followed by Andhra Pradesh (8846) and Karnataka (7576). Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu compose close to 60% of the Active Cases. 70% of the Total Active Cases are found in nine most affected States/UTs. The current number of active cases in India is 1001667.

Meanwhile, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday announced to have partnered with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd for conducting clinical trials and distribution of Russia’s covid-19 vaccine --Sputnik V in India. Upon regulatory approval in India, RDIF will supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to Dr. Reddy’s, it said in a statement. The Sputnik V vaccine, is based on well-studied human adenoviral vector platform with proven safety (Adenoviruses are engineered to make them safe and efficient for human use as vaccine).

Meanwhile, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday announced to have partnered with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd for conducting clinical trials and distribution of Russia's covid-19 vaccine --Sputnik V in India. Upon regulatory approval in India, RDIF will supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to Dr. Reddy's, it said in a statement. The Sputnik V vaccine, is based on well-studied human adenoviral vector platform with proven safety (Adenoviruses are engineered to make them safe and efficient for human use as vaccine).

“Deliveries could potentially begin in late 2020 subject to completion of successful trials and registration of the vaccine by regulatory authorities in India," the RDIF said in a statement.

“India is amongst most severely impacted countries from covid-19 and we believe our human adenovirus dual vector platform will provide a safe and scientifically validated option to India in the battle against covid-19," Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said.

The platform of human adenoviral vectors, which is the core of the Russian vaccine, has been tested in more than 250 clinical studies over decades, and it has been found safe with no potential negative long-term consequences, Dmitriev said.

“The Phase I and II results have shown promise, and we will be conducting Phase-III trials in India to meet the requirements of the Indian regulators. Sputnik V vaccine could provide a credible option in our fight against COVID 19 in India," G V Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories said.

On August 11, the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia and became the world’s first registered vaccine against covid-19 based on the human adenoviral vectors platform.

On September 4, a research paper on the results of Phase I and Phase II clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine was published in The Lancet demonstrating no serious adverse effects and a stable immune response in 100% of participants. Post-registration clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine involving 40,000 volunteers are currently ongoing. More than 55,000 volunteers have applied to take part in post-registration trials. The first results of these trials are expected to be published in October-November 2020.

As India is actively involved in vaccine development as the cases continue to rise, the only positive sign about India’s covid-19 situation is its recovery rate. India logged in the highest number of single day recoveries in the last 24 hours. 82,961 covid-19 patients were cured and discharged from home/facility isolation and hospitals, steeply pushing the Recovery Rate to 78.53%. In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra (19423) contributed 23.41% of the new recoveries while the States of Andhra Pradesh (9628), Karnataka (7406), Uttar Pradesh (6680) and Tamil Nadu (5735) contributed 35.5% of the new recoveries. Nearly 59% of the new recoveries came from these five States. 27 States/UTs are reporting Recovery Rate more than 70%.