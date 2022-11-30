Active covid cases decline to 4,855 in India1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 03:03 PM IST
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.92 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far
New Delhi: Active Covid cases have declined to 4,855 on Wednesday, as only 127 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry data. More than 4.46 crore cases have been reported so far, while India has recorded 530,620 covid deaths in the last two years.