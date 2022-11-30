New Delhi: Active Covid cases have declined to 4,855 on Wednesday, as only 127 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry data. More than 4.46 crore cases have been reported so far, while India has recorded 530,620 covid deaths in the last two years.

While Karnataka has reported 1,627 active case, while Kerala 1657 active cases. Maharashtra has 431 active cases, Odisha 94 cases, Rajasthan with 76 cases, Tamil Nadu has 220 active cases; Uttar Pradesh 126 and West Bengal has 71 active cases so far.

The country has conducted over 2,95,319 tests in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.92 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 64,240 vaccine doses were administered.

Meanwhile, INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is keeping a close watch on covid situation in the country and continues to do constant genome sequencing to track any new variant.

Besides, surveillance at the hospital level is also going on to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.

With low number of covid cases, several state governments have relaxed travelling norms and eased the compulsion of wearing masks.

Recently, the health ministry has released updated travel guidelines for people, stating that all travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their Country.

The health ministry has said that during travel, in-flight announcement about the covid-19 pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed (preferable use of masks and following physical distancing) shall be made in flights/travel and at all points of entry.

Meanwhile, China is seeing fresh covid surge as many big cities have imposed lockdown again.