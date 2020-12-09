Active covid cases in India continue to decline, total recoveries cross 92 lakh

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 97.35 lakh with 32,080 new infections being reported in a day, according to latest figures released by the health ministry, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 92 lakh. This has pushed up the recovery rate to 94.66%.

The death toll rose to 1,41,360 with 402 new fatalities, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 92,15,581, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.66%, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

There are 3,78,909 active coronavirus infections in the country now which comprises 3.89% of the total caseload, the data stated.

The daily recoveries exceeding the daily new cases have ensured a total net reduction of the active caseload. While 32,080 persons were found positive in the past 24 hours, India has registered 36,635 new recoveries during the same period.

A net decline of 4,957 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below four lakh for the third consecutive day.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 14,98,36,767 samples have been tested up to December 8, with 10,22,712 such examinations being conducted on Tuesday.

The new fatalities include 57 from Delhi, 53 from Maharashtra, 49 from West Bengal, 31 from Kerala, 30 from Punjab, 23 from Uttar Pradesh and 20 from Rajasthan. (With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.