Active covid cases in India continue to dip as recoveries outpace daily increase

FILE PHOTO: A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi (REUTERS)
1 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2020, 10:02 AM IST Staff Writer

  • India crossed the 7-million mark on Sunday, adding a million cases in just 13 days
  • Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 895 to 112,161

India's tally of coronavirus infections stood at 7.37 million on Friday, having risen by 63,371 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 895 to 112,161, the ministry said.

India crossed the 7-million mark on Sunday, adding a million cases in just 13 days. It has the world's second-highest tally after the United States, where the figure is nearing 8 million.

India recovered 70,338 patients in last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 64,53,779.

India tested 10,28,622 covid samples yesterday. Total 9,22,54,927 samples tested in the country up to October 15, states Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

