Active covid cases in India continue to dip as recoveries outpace daily increase

India's tally of coronavirus infections stood at 7.37 million on Friday, having risen by 63,371 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

India's tally of coronavirus infections stood at 7.37 million on Friday, having risen by 63,371 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 895 to 112,161, the ministry said.

Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 895 to 112,161, the ministry said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

India crossed the 7-million mark on Sunday, adding a million cases in just 13 days. It has the world's second-highest tally after the United States, where the figure is nearing 8 million.

India recovered 70,338 patients in last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 64,53,779.

India tested 10,28,622 covid samples yesterday. Total 9,22,54,927 samples tested in the country up to October 15, states Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.