Active covid cases in India decline further as recovery rate inches up

Coronavirus cases in India increased by 54,044 new infections in last 24 hours, taking the total covid tally to 7.6 million, informed the health ministry. India recorded 717 new deaths, toll death count mounted to 1,15,914.

India's total active cases are at 7,40,090 after a decrease of 8,448 in last 24 hours. There are 7,40,090 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 9.67 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. Total cured/migrated cases are 67,95,103 with 61,775 new discharges in last 24 hours.

India has tested total 9,72,00,379 samples tested for coronavirus till 20th October. Of these, 10,83,608 samples were tested yesterday, reflected data on Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) portal.

The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the fifth consecutive day.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,72,00,379 samples have been tested up to October 20 with 10,83,608 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government was working rapidly to ensure the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to all citizens once they are available.

In his address to the nation, Modi urged Indians to continue wearing masks and uphold social distancing rules to prevent further spread of the pandemic ahead of India's festive season.

